'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

In a video that she posted to Instagram, Ritu discussed how people have assumed certain things about the divorce's potential reason.

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying beast and his wife, Ritu Rathee appear to be going through a difficult time in their marriage. Formerly well-known for publicly displaying their love, the pair has recently been the focus of reports implying that they may be going through a difficult time. Social media is currently ablaze with rumours about their potential split.

Ritu Rathee broke her silence a few days after a video from 'Bhajan Marg' went viral and addressed the rumors about their divorce. She posted a video titled “Divorce Reality Check,” on Instagram, addressing her followers to stop villainizing Taneja, saying a marriage is between two people.

Ritu slammed 'trollers' for assuming they knew what went down in her marriage of eight years.

“A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I,” she said.

“But does that mean that you will tell me what kind of a man he was? I know that man inside out. I don’t need to hear from you whether he is genuine, whether he was loyal. I have seen him go through every situation.