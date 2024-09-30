Twitter
'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

In a video that she posted to Instagram, Ritu discussed how people have assumed certain things about the divorce's potential reason.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying beast and his wife, Ritu Rathee appear to be going through a difficult time in their marriage. Formerly well-known for publicly displaying their love, the pair has recently been the focus of reports implying that they may be going through a difficult time. Social media is currently ablaze with rumours about their potential split.

Ritu Rathee broke her silence a few days after a video from 'Bhajan Marg' went viral and addressed the rumors about their divorce. She posted a video titled “Divorce Reality Check,” on Instagram, addressing her followers to stop villainizing Taneja, saying a marriage is between two people. 

Ritu slammed 'trollers' for assuming they knew what went down in her marriage of eight years.

“A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I,” she said.

“But does that mean that you will tell me what kind of a man he was? I know that man inside out. I don’t need to hear from you whether he is genuine, whether he was loyal. I have seen him go through every situation.

 

