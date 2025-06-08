Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra tied the knot in Berlin on May 30.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra tied the knot in Berlin on May 30. In a latest video shared on social media platforms, the newlyweds were seen dancing to the Bollywood classic 'Raat ke Humsafar' during their wedding ceremony in Germany.

Moitra was seen wearing a pale pink Banarasi silk saree, accessorised with traditional gold jewellery. Mishra, on the other hand, was seen wearing a peach waistcoat.

Watch the video here

Here's how netizens reacted

"Wishing both of you a very happy married life. Political ideologies will never align, but some things shouldn't be mixed together like they're the same thing", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Sweet. Wishing the couple a happy future ahead".

The couple got married in Berlin on May 30. Sharing a photo of themselves cutting a two-tier wedding cake, Moitra thanked everyone for their love. "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes", she wrote on 'X'. Interestingly, their wedding cake stood out, featuring little caricatures of the couple, a handbag and sunglasses.

Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, is known for her bold aura and fiery speeches in the Parliament. She is also known for her love for desginer handbags, a brief details showcased on the cake.

Pinaki Mishra is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.