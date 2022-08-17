Mahua Moitra asked if 'her shoes match her Louis Vuitton standards', TMC leader responds

Mahua Moitra asked 'her shoes match her Louis Vuitton standards', TMC leader responds

Mahua Moitra has been the focus of discussions on social media that go beyond politics since the Louis Vuitton bag scandal. Her choice of clothing at "Khela Hobe Dibas" in West Bengal on August 16 was the most recent example of this. The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP was seen kicking the ball in celebration while dressed in a saree and sneakers.

She was asked whether her shoes matched the same kind of luxury branding like the Louis Vuitton purse. “Nice pair of Sneakers.. Branded,obviously to complement her 'Jhola' of Louis Vuittion label," wrote one user. To the query, Moitra replied, “Always my friend, always."

While another user was wondering which luxury brand she was wearing (Shoes kon se luxury brand ke hai?), she confirmed what she was wearing. “MoSha brand. Naam nahi suna kya? Gujarat mein factory hai." Moitra said.

One user even went so far as to tell the MP that she shouldn't be playing football while wearing a saree. “Use salwars...Can get hurt wearing sarees," he wrote. Moitra replied, “ne kick doesn’t hurt :-)"

Mahua Moitra has been battling trolls on social media. She attacked the "LV scandal" repeatedly. The MP recently said, in response to a question about her saree, "It is a cotton Dhakai from Bangladesh. My smuggling Rohingya pals bring it over for me.

Mahua Moitra also made it clear why she is replying to her 'trolls'. "...fun to mess with these low lives once in a while," she wrote earlier

Earlier, the TMC MP made fun of a news site that had tweeted about a change in her "fashion style" in response to the incident. She recently made headlines for supposedly "hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag in Parliament as a discussion on price increases got underway.

Mahua Moitra's arrival in Parliament was captured on camera and tweeted by the news outlet. The Moitra was photographed with a different bag this time, despite typically arriving at Parliament with the same Louis Vuitton bag.