VIRAL

Mahieka Sharma's FIRST reaction to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'I just...'

Mahieka Sharma, who is currently dating Hardik Pandya, finally opened up about her engagement rumours with India's star cricketer. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in October this year.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with actor-model Mahieka Sharma in October this year. However, recently speculation arose about a possible engagement between Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend. The rumours gained traction after Mahieka was seen wearing a diamond ring at a puja ceremony. However, the actress-model has now responded to the rumours, putting the speculation to rest.

What Mahieka Sharma said on engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya?

On Friday, Mahieka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to address the engagement rumours. She shared a post featuring a black cat sporting a pink wig. The accompanying caption was particularly noteworthy, providing a clear response to the ongoing discussion.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mahieka shared a post which read, “Me watching the Internet decide I'm engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day.”

In another post, Mahieka Sharma humorously addressed the situation, suggesting that pregnancy rumours might be the next topic of speculation. The image she shared depicted a man driving a toy car, and the 24-year-old captioned it with a playful remark about addressing the rumours. The caption on her post read, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours?”

How did Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya's engagement rumour

The recent engagement speculation was further fueled by Mahieka Sharma's attendance at a puja ceremony held at Hardik Pandya's residence. Photos from the event, shared by the priest who conducted the puja on Facebook, added to the ongoing rumours and public interest.

Hardik Pandya also shared glimpses of the ceremony on his Instagram. The carousel of photos showcased the cricketer with his "Big 3": his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, his son Agastya, and his pet dogs, offering a personal look into the event.

About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s relationship

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October of this year, shortly after dating rumours began circulating. The cricketer shared a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka, including one where they were seen together in a swimming pool. He affectionately referred to her as his "11:11 wish."

However, before dating Mahieka, Hardik was linked to UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was seen supporting him at a stadium and was even spotted on the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. However, reports later indicated that they had separated and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic

India' star cricketer and Mumnai Indians captain Hardik Pandya  was married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They were married in a beautiful ceremony in 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July of the same year. After four years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2024 and have been co-parenting their son since.

