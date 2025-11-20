Maharashtra's bride-to-be receives shagun more than your annual raise, netizens say 'mere liye bhi dhundlo'

In the video, she was handed over a box, and when she opened it, it was filled with money.

With time, Indian weddings have also evolved; now it's not just about the customs and traditions, but 2025 weddings are filled with lavish wedding sets, dance performances, and surprises. Recently, a video has been circulating on the internet showing a bride receiving a huge bundle of cash from her relatives during the Kelvan ceremony in Maharashtra, leaving her completely stunned.

In the video, she was handed over a box, and when she opened it, it was filled with money.

With a shocked reaction on her face, she said, “Ye toh bohot saare hain. Gaddi hai puri. (This is too much. It’s a full bundle.")

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, “When your shaadi lifafas are way more than yearly hike + bonus. Get married, guys, bohot paisa hai iss field mein. (There’s a lot of money in this field)."

One user wrote, ''Hello guys, me ladki dhund rha hu. Details ke liye DM kre. Ye video dekhkr me kaafi motivated hu.'' Another user said, ''Hahahaha, the happiness on your face looking at that cash.'' A third user commented, ''I bet you planned your next trip in your head in nanoseconds.'' Another user wrote, ''Perfect Side hustle does exist.''

