Maharashtra's bride-to-be receives shagun more than your annual raise, netizens say 'mere liye bhi dhundlo'

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details
BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...
Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills
'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements
Planting Stories, Growing Futures: US-Based Gujarati Theatre Visionary Prafulkumar Panchal Wins Prestigious Award
VIRAL
In the video, she was handed over a box, and when she opened it, it was filled with money.
With time, Indian weddings have also evolved; now it's not just about the customs and traditions, but 2025 weddings are filled with lavish wedding sets, dance performances, and surprises. Recently, a video has been circulating on the internet showing a bride receiving a huge bundle of cash from her relatives during the Kelvan ceremony in Maharashtra, leaving her completely stunned.
In the video, she was handed over a box, and when she opened it, it was filled with money.
With a shocked reaction on her face, she said, “Ye toh bohot saare hain. Gaddi hai puri. (This is too much. It’s a full bundle.")
Sharing the clip on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, “When your shaadi lifafas are way more than yearly hike + bonus. Get married, guys, bohot paisa hai iss field mein. (There’s a lot of money in this field)."
One user wrote, ''Hello guys, me ladki dhund rha hu. Details ke liye DM kre. Ye video dekhkr me kaafi motivated hu.'' Another user said, ''Hahahaha, the happiness on your face looking at that cash.'' A third user commented, ''I bet you planned your next trip in your head in nanoseconds.'' Another user wrote, ''Perfect Side hustle does exist.''
Also read: UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how