Maharashtra political crisis: 'NCP main hoon, MLA idhar hain,' netizens react with memes

As Uddhav Thackeray party MLAs visit Guwahati with Eknath Shinde, twitteraties seize the opportunity to share hilarious memes over social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Eknath Shinde's visit to Gawhati along with some other MLAs has triggered a situation of a political crisis in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all the party MLAs to attend a meeting called at 5 pm today. The membership of the MLAs who do not attend this meeting can be cancelled.

Right now the situation is dire for the party and it is being predicted that Shiv Sena might fall from power. People are using Twitter to express their views and opinion some with funny memes. Here are some funny memes that are being circulated over Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read: DNA Explainer: How the Maharashtra crisis can be averted, possible situations

 

