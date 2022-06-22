Maharashtra political crisis: 'NCP main hoon, MLA idhar hain,' netizens react with memes

Eknath Shinde's visit to Gawhati along with some other MLAs has triggered a situation of a political crisis in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all the party MLAs to attend a meeting called at 5 pm today. The membership of the MLAs who do not attend this meeting can be cancelled.
Right now the situation is dire for the party and it is being predicted that Shiv Sena might fall from power. People are using Twitter to express their views and opinion some with funny memes. Here are some funny memes that are being circulated over Twitter:
22 MLAs of Shiv Sena reach Surat to side with BJP and whole media goes Gaga
Meanwhile 10 congress MLAs who also accompanied them pic.twitter.com/nB368G8EuP — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) June 21, 2022
Meanwhile...MVACollapses EknathShinde Fadnavis MVACrisis Shivsena pic.twitter.com/2bAA3bYKhl — सैफ़्रॉन विष ॐ UACTIMES Stan (@SaffronicVish) June 22, 2022
UddhavThackeray has
never has his own charisma nor authority to run MahaVikasAghadi
Condition of UddhavThackeray right now,,, MaharashtraMLCElection Devendra_Fadnavis ShivSena VidhanParishad Maharashtra SanjayRaut SharadPawar MaharashtraLegislativeCouncil pic.twitter.com/ICNcQLmr1F — Charkha Butt (@Hindusthani_1) June 21, 2022
News anchors talking about MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/cDem1WqkPY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2022
Indian dads watching Maharashtra Political News on TV today MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/KTlAXOm9YA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2022
Maharashtra political crisis in one meme. MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/DRnFnWwD0l— Shakti Chaturvedi (@ico90clast) November 25, 2019
Eknath Shinde be like while meeting Sanjay Raut Maharashtra MahaVikasAghadi UddhavThackeray pic.twitter.com/4bY1SEiNpi — देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) June 21, 2022
Sanjay Raut be like after Eknath Shinde reached Surat Hotel with 25 MLAs of Shivsena MahaVikasAghadi Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QjApgZP8Vl — Radhika Pandey (@RadhikaPandeyUP) June 21, 2022
Eknath Shinde with 29 others...Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mHrmiiepZa — Prasad Kale (@thatpkale) June 21, 2022
EknathShinde with 12 others to Uddhav Saheb :DevendraFadnavis KhelaHobe pic.twitter.com/A213SWiD6l — चारsauबीस (@charsau20) June 21, 2022
