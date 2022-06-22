Maharashtra political crisis: 'NCP main hoon, MLA idhar hain,' netizens react with memes

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde's visit to Gawhati along with some other MLAs has triggered a situation of a political crisis in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all the party MLAs to attend a meeting called at 5 pm today. The membership of the MLAs who do not attend this meeting can be cancelled.

Right now the situation is dire for the party and it is being predicted that Shiv Sena might fall from power. People are using Twitter to express their views and opinion some with funny memes. Here are some funny memes that are being circulated over Twitter:

MahaVikasAghadi Maharashtra Devendra_Fadnavis sanjayraut Shivsena EknathShinde MahaAghadiRevolt Congress



22 MLAs of Shiv Sena reach Surat to side with BJP and whole media goes Gaga



Meanwhile 10 congress MLAs who also accompanied them pic.twitter.com/nB368G8EuP — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) June 21, 2022

Indian dads watching Maharashtra Political News on TV today MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/KTlAXOm9YA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2022

Sanjay Raut be like after Eknath Shinde reached Surat Hotel with 25 MLAs of Shivsena MahaVikasAghadi Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QjApgZP8Vl — Radhika Pandey (@RadhikaPandeyUP) June 21, 2022

