On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, and other members of the Ambani family participated in the Maharashtra assembly elections by casting their votes in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his sons Anant and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, arrived at a local voting booth to exercise their democratic rights. Later, Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani also cast their votes, highlighting the family's active involvement in the electoral process.

Speaking to the media after voting, Nita Ambani expressed her pride in being a part of the democratic exercise. "I have just cast my vote. It is an extremely proud feeling as a citizen of Mumbai to exercise my right to vote. I hope all Mumbaikars have come out and voted today," she said.

Maharashtra’s election saw participation across 288 constituencies in a single phase, with a voter turnout of 58.22% recorded until 5 pm, as per the latest data from the Election Commission. The election was an important event for the state, with citizens actively engaging in the process.

In addition to the Ambani family, several prominent figures from the corporate world and Bollywood also exercised their franchise in Mumbai. Industry leaders like former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, Housing Development Finance Corporation CEO Keki Mistry, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, Raymond Group MP Gautam Singhania, and Hindustan Construction Company MD Ajit Gulabchand were seen at polling stations.

Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Hema Malini with her daughter Esha Deol, Kartik Aryan, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit, also joined the queue at various polling booths in the city.