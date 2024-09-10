Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief son smashes several cars in Nagpur, 2 injured

There were five people in the Audi at the time of the accident but three, including BJP leader’s son escaped from the scene

Sanket Bawankule, son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, drove A Audi car and hit several other vehicles in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area. The accident, which happened at round 1:00 am, affected many vehicles and two young men were seriously injured.

As per the police records, the car, which was coming back from beer bar Dharampeth, first hit another car. The vehicle then knocked down a moped with its riders and then rammed various other vehicles proceeding towards the Mankapur area. On reaching T-point, the Audi hit a Polo car and the passengers of the Polo car chased the Audi and caught it near Mankapur bridge.

There were five people in the Audi at the time of the accident, but three, including Sanket Bawankule, escaped from the scene. The driver, Arjun Hawre, and another person, Ronit Chittamwar, were apprehended by the occupants of the Polo car and surrendered to the police. Hawre and Chittamwar were apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and have been subjected to a medical check-up, including a blood alcohol test.

The offences of rash driving and others have been lodged against Hawre and Chittamwar. Although the duo was first taken to the Tehsil police station, they were later moved to the Sitabuldi police station for further questioning. They were released on bail, but the investigation of the case is still continuing.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule has come out in the open and admitted that the Audi was registered in his son’s name and has demanded a fair probe into the matter. Police should investigate the accident without any prejudice and if anyone is at fault, he or she should be charged, and appropriate action be taken against them, the law should work for everyone, he said.

The event has drawn concerns on how such cases are conducted, especially when the accused is a prominent personality, with some opposition parties questioning whether there will be fair application of the law.