Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Two passengers were caught allegedly attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs intercepted two passengers who had arrived on a Vistara flight from Bangkok (Thailand) late Friday night, the official said.

Five baby reptiles were found concealed in toothpaste boxes in their hand luggage, he said.

The officials said the reptiles, which were around 5 to 7 inches long, appeared dehydrated and distressed. They are being examined and treated by RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

The airport and wildlife authorities, along with the airline, are working on the deportation process so that the reptiles can be returned to the country they were trafficked from as per the rules laid down under the Wildlife Act, he said.

Caimans, a crocodile species native to America, are found in lakes, rivers and swamps.

