This Maharaja's three-story chariot required four elephants to move, 200 year old royal buggy is still used to...

This Indian ruler used a majestic three-story chariot to go on ride which was moved with the power of four elephants. It is in used even today. Know more about the royal buggy.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

The tales of Indian rules' fascination for luxurious lifestyles are popular all over the world. From their grand attires to their massive palaces, every aspect of their living used to be extravagant. One such king was Maharaja Jai Singh of Alwar, Rajasthan. Among all the other valuable possessions, Jai Singh's royal chariot was the most exquisite.

This massive royal buggy was huge and majestic. This chariot is called 'Indra Viman' which means the vehicle of the Hindu god, Indra. It is said that the chariot was so huge that the power of four elephants could move it. 

Maharaja Jai Singh would ride this chariot on special occasions and festivals. He would bring it out to have an audience with the people of his kingdom. Along with Maharaja Jai Singh, his ministers and guards would also be in the three-story chariot. 

The Alwar Museum displays various pictures of Maharaja Jai Singh riding his massive chariot. It was built around 200 years ago. 

Read: Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

Maharaja Jai Singh, later, donated the chariot to the Jaggannath temple of Alwar around 150 years ago. Even today, Lord Jagannath goes to Rupvas to marry Mata Janaki in this chariot. This chariot is repaired every year and kept with great care. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

