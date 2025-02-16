The emerging star has begun her preparations for the film and is currently enrolled in acting classes. Additionally, she has been performing in live shows, with a recent video of one such event also going viral.

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has significantly changed the life of a garland seller from Indore, Monalisa. She gained popularity on social media and is now set to make her debut in Bollywood. A recent viral video features Monalisa taking acting classes, and another photo has emerged showing her dining at a restaurant with her family. The director who has offered her a film is also present in the now-viral image.\

Monalisa was spotted dining at a five star restaurant with director Sanoj Mishra and her family.

After she rose fame from the Mahakumbh, director Sanoj Mishra offered a film to Monalisa. The emerging star has begun her preparations for the film and is currently enrolled in acting classes. Additionally, she has been performing in live shows, with a recent video of one such event also going viral.

Earlier, on February 14, she took her first-ever flight as she travelled to Kozhikode, Kerala. A video capturing her experience of sitting in an aeroplane for the first time surfaced on social media, sparking excitement among her followers. Monalisa travelled to Kerala for a shop inauguration event hosted by businessman Boby Chemmanur, who had earlier announced her visit in a viral Instagram video.

Her followers took to the comment section to shower theor love on her. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "That was great. Let the poor also inaugurate from now on"

Another said, "Good decision, & I salute you."