VIRAL

Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father

Monalisa Bhonsle, girl who went viral during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, on Wednesday. Their wedding was a private event held in a temple ceremony in Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Temple.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

Monalisa Bhonsle, girl who went viral during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, on Wednesday. Their wedding was a private event held in a temple ceremony in Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, according to a report by Onmanorama. 

Bhonsle, who hails from Indore, quickly went viral as videos from Mahakumbh Mela showing her selling garlands and bangles were shared widely on social media. Since then, she became an overnight sensation and came to be called ‘Mahakumbh viral girl’.  

What most caught everyone’s attention was her mesmerising amber eyes and her natural and unique presence in the videos which quickly made her a social media star.  

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa spoke to the media after her wedding ceremony and said she felt elated and that the couple deliberately chose to have destination wedding in Kerala as both of them liked the state. 

Recently, she reached out to the Kerala Police seeking protection from her father at the Thampanoor Police Station. According to police officials, she alleged that her father was forcing her to come with him to Indore. A police officer said she apparantly stated that she did not wish to return with her father and wanted to marry her boyfriend. “As she is a major, she can act according to her choice,” a police officer said, as per news agency PTI. 

Monalisa’s 2025 craze 

Though the Indore girl gained wide attention, all the cameras around her made it hard for her to continue her garland-selling business, so she decided to return to her home city, Indore. After returning to Indore, she treated herself to a makeover. A video showed her getting makeup done in a salon which then spread across the internet, and fans were amazed to see her stunning transformation making her the buzz.  

Last year, she was also offered a film by director Sanoj Mishra. But after that, producer Wasim Rizvi made serious allegations against director Mishra and claimed that Sanoj was fond of alcohol and sought out girls after drinking. Rizvi stated that Mishra was taking advantage of Monalisa’s innocence and that if her family knew the truth about Sanoj, they would never have entrusted their daughter to him. 

Monalisa and her family had denied all the allegations made against filmmaker Mishra and supported him. 

