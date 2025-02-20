Monalisa's uncle and several family members are also featured in the video.

Monalisa became an overnight sensation during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Now, popularly known as Mahakumbh viral girl, she was also offered a film by director Sanoj Mishra. But recently, producer Wasim Rizvi made serious allegations against director Mishra, saying that Sanoj is fond of alcohol and seeks out girls after drinking.

Rizvi stated that Mishra is taking advantage of Monalisa’s innocence and that if her family knew the truth about Sanoj, they would never have entrusted their daughter to him. These allegations have raised concerns among Monalisa’s fans. However, Monalisa and her family have now come forward and spoken about the issue.

Monalisa's response

The Mahakumbh viral girl and her family have denied all the allegations made against filmmaker Mishra. Monalisa and her family have also posted video in support of Sanoj. In the video, Monalisa speaks about how Sanoj helped her by providing accommodation and securing work in films. "He is very nice and treats me like a daughter," she said. Her uncle and several family members are also featured in the video. Monalisa called the allegations against Rizvi preposterous. Her uncle also stated that the claims many people believe are not true.

Rizvi also shares the video

The director also shared the video, saying, "The truth can be hidden for a while but cannot be ended. Ending the drama of the last two days of Wasim Rizvi who has become a false Sanatani to hide his crime, Monalisa has shared all the details with the people about where and with whom I kept her." Check out the video here: