In a new Instagram video posted by makeup artist Mohsina Ansari, Monalisa is seen transformed into a bride, draped in a red bridal lehenga adorned with heavy gold jewellery accented with emeralds.

Moni Bhonsale, popularly known as Monalisa, who shot to fame during the recent Maha Kumbh for her natural charm and radiant smile while selling rudraksha garlands, has once again captured the internet’s attention. The 16-year-old, hailed for her expressive eyes and graceful simplicity, is now going viral for a breathtaking bridal transformation that has left viewers stunned.

In a new Instagram video posted by makeup artist Mohsina Ansari, Monalisa is seen transformed into a bride, draped in a red bridal lehenga adorned with heavy gold jewellery accented with emeralds. Her makeup, a perfect blend of elegance and tradition, featured shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a sleek middle-parted bun, with soft flicks delicately framing her face, adding to her radiant appearance.

Captioned “Mahakhumbh ki ‘MONALISA’,” the video quickly went viral, crossing over one crore views and flooding the comments section with praise. Admirers couldn’t stop gushing over her new look, calling her “so pretty,” “like a model,” and “actually very beautiful.”

In another makeover video, Monalisa swapped her traditional attire for a glamorous modern look, donning a shimmering black gown. Her hair was left open in soft curls, and her makeup featured kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, and glossy brown-toned nude lips—creating a look reminiscent of a Bollywood diva.

Hailing from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa’s newfound fame had earlier landed her a role in the film The Diary of Manipur, where she was set to star opposite Amrit Rao, the brother of actor Rajkummar Rao. However, the project faced controversy when the film’s director, Sanoj Mishra, was arrested after being accused of raping an aspiring actress, according to police reports.

Also read: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir receives water bottles from Indian fans after Indus Waters Treaty suspension, meme fest sparks online debate