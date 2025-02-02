A video has been posted on Instagram providing unique solution to the recurrent problem of losing their kids in the mela which has gained significant attention of viewers who seemed impressed by this unique jugaad.

It is like in the DNA of Indians to bring solutions to any problem by inventing their unique solutions that come in handy in any situation. Indian call it ‘jugaad’. These solutions can be a quick fix, a street-smart technique, or any idea that can just work for anything. This concept of desi jugaad has been implemented to work out a solution for children getting lost in the colourful crowd of Mahakumbh.

As devotees gather in millions to the world’s largest spiritual congregation, one of the most difficult tasks for authorities is managing this massive crowd. People who have gathered here with large families face difficulties in managing children. In such cases, children easily get separated from their families, making it a stressful situation.

A video has been posted on Instagram providing unique solution to such a recurrent problem which has gained significant attention of viewers who seemed impressed by this unique jugaad. The video showcases children moving among dense crowds with paper stuck to their backs. The paper sheets were filled with details like their home address and contact information for people to identify them in case they get lost.

A simple yet ingenious handwritten note system is gaining recognition as a valuable contribution to India's tradition of frugal innovation, jugaad. Amidst the massive crowds at Mahakumbh, this low-cost, low-tech approach has proven to be an effective alternative to modern GPS tracking tools for locating lost individuals.

Reactions to video

Netizens reacted to this unique initiative and called it a "brilliant yet highly practical strategy." While they appreciated the idea, some of the viewers also commented that such an effective method should not only be used in India but spread globally. The video has garnered more than 91 thousand likes on Instagram since it was shared. “Ye India wale hain China walon se kam nahi!” (Indians are no less than Chinese) said one. Another Instagram user wrote, “Ye India h yaha bahut talented talented loge hai!” (This is India; there are many talented people here!).