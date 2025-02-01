A video circulating on social media shows a Russian woman claiming to be married to an Aghori.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, is happening in Prayagraj, drawing millions of devotees, saints, and spiritual seekers. Among the many stories from the event, one has gone viral as the love story of an Aghori Baba and a Russian woman.

A video circulating on social media shows a Russian woman claiming to be married to an Aghori. She says she fell in love with him during her visit to India, adopted Sanatan Dharma, and decided to stay in the country. The video has sparked curiosity and debate online.

Aghoris are known for their strict spiritual practices and rejection of worldly attachments, making it hard for many to believe that one of them would marry. Reports suggest the woman’s meeting with the Aghori was unplanned but she chose to settle in India after falling in love. She even has a Lord Ganesha tattoo on her back as a mark of her devotion.

Despite the viral attention, there is no proof of the Aghori’s identity or whether their marriage is legally recognised. When asked if his spiritual journey was affected, the Aghori Baba only smiled, leaving people with more questions.

Aghoris live a life of extreme discipline making this love story seem unlikely to many. Social media users continue to debate whether an Aghori can truly leave his spiritual path for a domestic life.

