Yet another bizarre incident has surfaced online from the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, February 26.

A woman was seen dunking her phone into the Ganga river waters in an attempt to help her husband take the holy dip via video call.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen holding her phone and eagerly approaching the river waters. On video call, her husband seems to be sitting comfortably in his bed.

The woman then dips her phone repeatedly into the water before finally pulling it out and shaking off water from it.

The video, shared by the woman herself – Shilpa Chauhan – has garnered much attention, with over 2.36 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

People have reacted to the post in varied ways. “Phone k saare paap dhul gaye,” a user commented on Instagram.

“Common sense is not so common in India,” another comment read.

“Tell the brother to change his clothes and dry the hair well, otherwise he will get a cold,” a user joked.

The Mahakumbh 2025 – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – began on January 13 and is set to conclude with the final Amrit Snan on Wednesday. More than 63 crore devotees have visited the festival to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.