The Mahakumbh of 2025 turned Prayagraj into a spiritual ocean, drawing millions of devotees from around the world. One of the largest peaceful gatherings in human history, it was not just a show of faith, but a powerful reminder of India’s deep spiritual roots. Pilgrims came to take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam — where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati meet. Many carried the holy water home, believing it brings purity and blessings.

But beyond rituals and prayers, the air at Mahakumbh was filled with deeper thoughts. One question echoed across many hearts: When will Kalki come?

In Hindu belief, Kalki is the final avatar of Lord Vishnu — the one destined to end Kalyug, the present age marked by moral decline and chaos. Like Lord Ram and Krishna in earlier ages, Kalki is believed to come to restore balance and destroy evil. He is imagined as a fierce warrior on a white horse, carrying a divine sword.

Scriptures say Kalyug will last 432,000 years, and only about 5,000 years have passed. But some believe Kalki’s arrival isn’t about time, but about the state of the world. When evil reaches its peak, and the “Paap ka Ghada” overflows, Kalki will rise.

There are even whispers that Kalki may already be among us, silently preparing for his moment, just like ancient sages said to still walk the Earth.

Interestingly, some spiritual leaders feel the Mahakumbh itself may have delayed Kalki’s arrival. With so many people choosing good over evil, the world may have earned a second chance.

So, when will Kalki come? No one truly knows. But his story continues to inspire hope — that no matter how dark the times, light will return. Until then, believers say, we must walk the path of righteousness and be ready for whenever he rises.