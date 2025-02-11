The Ambani family also took a boat ride in Sangam and participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and other family members took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. The Ambani family also took a boat ride in Sangam and participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail. According to a statement issued by Parmarth Niketan, Mukesh, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, visited the Parmarth Triveni Pushp.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family members takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/jbxVvHToJt — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who presided over the ritual, said the Ambani family honoured sanitation workers and boatmen with angvastras, sweets, fruits, hygiene kits, and other gifts. The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for "global peace and welfare," the release said.

Arail Ghat is a tranquil ghat in Prayagraj, located near Triveni Sangam, which is the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers converge with the mythical Saraswati River. The spiritual location offers views of Naini Bridge and some temples around the ghat.

READ | BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, launches Rs 10 product with former cricket star, it is...

The mega event is being held after a gap of 144 years and people from all across India and the world have come to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Tourists returning from Prayagraj are also staying in Ayodhya and have taken shelter in Green Basera, accomodations established in the city under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation.