Woman singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Suno Sajna Papihe Ne' will make your day, watch viral video

Mahabaleswar woman goes viral for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song | Photo: Instagram

Over the year we have seen many talented singers taking to social media to post videos of them singing. Some of these singers even became famous. Of these, even many street performers gained fame. A similar video has started to circulate over social media where a woman is singing the famous song 'Suno Sajna Papihe Ne' by Lata Mangeshkar.

An Instagram user called Syed Salman uploaded this short clip of the woman from the streets of Mahabaleswar on November 15. This video is being liked by many people and netizens are praising the woman for her melodious voice.

'Suno Sajna Papihe Ne' is a song from the 1966 film Aaye Din. The woman is standing at Parsi Point in Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar. The video has so far gained over 8 lakh views. People were totally impressed by her voice and also gave their reactions in the comment section.

