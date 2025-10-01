Maha Navami 2025 Today: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, significance, mantras, rituals and all you need to know

On the final day of Shardiya Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. With rituals, offerings, and Kanya Pujan, she is invoked for wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment. Her blessings mark the completion of the sacred nine-day festival.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is coming to its conclusion today, and devotees across the country are celebrating the ninth and final day of this sacred festival with immense devotion and faith. The ninth day, also known as Navami Tithi, is dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. She is revered as the giver of Siddhis (spiritual powers) and is believed to bless her devotees with wisdom, strength, and prosperity.

According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Siddhidatri is depicted seated on a lotus, holding a mace, chakra, lotus, and shankha in her four hands. She rides a lion and is often surrounded by divine energy that radiates peace and fulfilment. Devotees believe that by worshipping her, one can attain both material success and spiritual enlightenment.

Puja vidhi of Maa Siddhidatri

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. The idol or picture of Maa Siddhidatri is decorated with fresh flowers, kumkum, and sandalwood paste. Offerings of red flowers, fruits, sweets (especially halwa, puri, and chana), and coconut are made during the puja. Devotees chant mantras and recite the Durga Saptashati or Siddhidatri stotra to invoke her blessings. Lighting a ghee lamp and offering incense is also considered auspicious.

A special ritual of Kanya Pujan (Kanjak) is also performed on this day, where nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Their feet are washed, a tilak is applied, and they are offered prasad and gifts. This tradition is considered one of the most significant aspects of Navratri celebrations.

Maa Siddhidatri worship mantra

Chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri on Mahanavami enhances inner strength and attracts divine blessings:

'Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah'

'Siddha-gandharva-yaksha-adyair-asurair-amarair-api

Sevyamana sada bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini'

Chanting these mantras with devotion is believed to remove obstacles, grant success, and lead one towards moksha (liberation).

Significance of Maa Siddhidatri’s worship

Maa Siddhidatri is believed to remove ignorance and fulfil all divine aspirations of her devotees. Her worship signifies the completion of Navratri and the ultimate union of the human soul with divine energy. She grants siddhis such as wisdom, courage, devotion, and liberation, helping devotees to lead a balanced and fulfilled life.

As Shardiya Navratri 2025 concludes today, devotees seek the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri for prosperity, good health, and spiritual awakening, marking the end of nine days of devotion, fasting, and celebration.