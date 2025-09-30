Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

On Maha Navami 2025, devotees perform Kanya Pujan, honouring girls as Goddess Durga. Rituals, auspicious timings, and significance make the day spiritually powerful and sacred.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more
The holy festival of Sharadiya Navratri is coming to a close. After nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga, the celebrations will end with Maha Navami on October 1, 2025, followed by Vijayadashami (Dussehra) the next day. On this sacred day, Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja, is performed across homes and temples.

According to Hindu beliefs, Kanya Pujan on Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day) holds special importance. Little girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga, symbolising purity, strength, and divine blessings.

Maha Navami 2025 date and tithi

This year, Navami Tithi begins on September 30, 2025, at 6:06 pm and ends on October 1, 2025, at 7:02 pm. Therefore, Maha Navami will be observed on October 1, 2025.

Kanya Pujan timings for Maha Navami 2025

Puja Muhurat (morning rituals): 4:53 am to 5:41 am

Kanya Bhoj (meal for girls): 8:06 am to 9:50 am

Performing Kanya Pujan during these times is considered highly auspicious and ensures maximum blessings.

ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?

Significance of Maha Navami

Maha Navami is considered the most auspicious day of Navratri. This day is believed to remove obstacles, ward off negative energies, and invite blessings from Goddess Durga.

The rituals of Kanya Pujan especially hold a deep spiritual meaning. Girls between the ages of 2 and 10 years are invited to homes, their feet are washed as a mark of respect, and offered special meals. This act honours the Goddess herself, as young girls are seen as her divine manifestations.

ALSO READ: Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

