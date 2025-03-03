Monalisa's reel has sparked a lively reaction, with many viewers applauding Monalisa's talent and infectious enthusiasm in the comments. However, some critics have noted that she's still in the early stages of her acting journey and requires further practice to hone her skills.

Monalisa's incredible journey from a humble garland seller at Mahakumbh 2025 to a rising Bollywood star has captivated the nation, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating her next move. She's all set to make her acting debut in director Sanoj Mishra's film ‘The Diary of Manipur’. With her newfound fame, she has taken social media by storm, with her pictures, videos, and reels going viral. Ahead of her acting debut, Monalisa has been teasing her fans with sneak peeks of her talent.

In her latest update, Monalisa shared a captivating video showcasing her impressive acting range, complete with expressive emotions, as she perfects her craft. In this viral reel, she is seen flaunting her impressive expressions to the iconic song "Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai" from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's classic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Clad in a stunning blue dress, her energy is infectious, and social media users can't get enough of her.

The reel has sparked a lively reaction, with many viewers applauding Monalisa's talent and infectious enthusiasm in the comments. However, some critics have noted that she's still in the early stages of her acting journey and requires further practice to hone her skills. A user wrote, “Keep practising”, another commented, “Sister has got the wrong idea after hearing the word 'heroine’.

Watch the video here:

Monalisa recently attended an event in Nepal on the occasion of Shivratri, where she showcased her dancing skills to Yo Yo Honey Singh's popular song "Mood Nahi Hai". Clad in a black outfit, she enthusiastically danced on stage, despite appearing a bit rusty. While her expressions seemed awkward and her moves not perfectly synchronized, however, her first attempt at stage dancing was commendable.

Monalisa's piercing gaze and effortless charm mesmerised social media, catapulting her to overnight stardom. This 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh caught the attention of filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who is now mentoring her for the lead role in his forthcoming film.