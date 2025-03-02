Monalisa and her family were invited to a grand festival in Nepal during Mahashivratri celebrations, where she took to the stage and showcased her dancing skills.

Monalisa's journey to stardom is a fairy tale come true. She transformed from an ordinary girl to a social media superstar, inspiring many with her remarkable story. Her rapid rise to fame caught everyone's attention and even led to a movie opportunity. She recently attended the Mahashivratri Festival in Nepal as a special guest, where she was spotted with filmmaker Sanoj Mishra. During the event, she interacted with the attendees and showcased her impressive dance skills, which she has been honing for months.

Monalisa's viral dance on Yo Yo Honey Singh song

Monalisa and her family were invited to a grand festival in Maulapur, Nepal, during Mahashivratri celebrations. The actress took to the stage and showcased her dancing skills. Monalisa grooved to Yo Yo Honey Singh's popular song "Mood Nahi Hai". Clad in a black outfit, she was seen shaking a leg with enthusiasm. Although her dance moves may not be perfect, her first attempt at dancing on stage was a successful one. Her dance moves appear a bit rusty, and she seems to be struggling to keep up. Her expressions also seem awkward, giving the impression that she's still learning to dance.

In no time, Monalisa's energetic dance took the internet by storm, sparking a flurry of reactions in the comments section. Alongside her video, she simply wrote, "My dance video." Users had a field day responding to her post. Some jokingly asked, "Is this your first time dancing?" while others playfully said, "I'm not in the mood to like this." A few offered words of encouragement, suggesting, "Dance is okay, but education is also important." Meanwhile, others couldn't resist teasing her, saying, "You look like a 10-year-old dancing."

Monalisa's Bollywood film

Monalisa's rise to fame began when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh. Her striking eyes and natural charm captivated social media users, making her a viral sensation overnight. The 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was spotted by Sanoj Mishra, who is now grooming her for the lead role in his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur.