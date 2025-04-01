Although the precise cause of Monalisa's emotional breakdown remains unclear, online speculation suggests a possible connection to Sanoj Mishra's arrest in the alleged rape case.

Monalisa, who gained fame during the Maha Kumbh festival, was set to make her acting debut under the guidance of filmmaker Sanoj Mishra. However, a disturbing video has surfaced, showing her in tears, coinciding with the arrest of Sanoj Mishra.

Mishra has been accused of raping an aspiring actress multiple times, exploiting her with promises of film roles and marriage. The victim alleged that Mishra recorded intimate videos of her and threatened to leak them publicly if she resisted. The disturbing allegations have raised concerns about the exploitation of aspiring actors in the film industry.

Amid this, a heart-wrenching video of aspiring actress Monalisa has surfaced online, showing her overcome with emotion and crying uncontrollably. Her family members can be seen comforting her with hugs and garlands. A family member is also seen gently wiping away her tears as she continues to sob, highlighting the distressing situation.



For the unversed, Sanoj Mishra had promised to launch Monalisa's acting career and was providing her with acting lessons. Several videos of the two had been doing rounds lately.

Meanwhile, Monalisa captivated the nation's attention earlier this year when she was spotted selling beads and flowers at the Maha Kumbh Mela, earning her the title of an ‘ethereal beauty’ Her photos and videos went viral, making her an overnight sensation. Following her newfound fame, reports emerged that she had landed a film role. Shortly after, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra announced plans to cast her in his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur.