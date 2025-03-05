At the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Abhay Singh's, aka IITian BABA, story has gained widespread attention, sparking curiosity about his drastic shift from engineering excellence to a life of introspection and spiritual awakening.

IIT Baba, Abhay Singh, a former star student at IIT Bombay, has become a symbol of transformation and spirituality. His journey, which led him to abandon the world of materialism and seek inner peace, has intrigued everyone.

At the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, his story has gained widespread attention, sparking curiosity about his drastic shift from engineering excellence to a life of introspection and spiritual awakening. His choice to leave fame and fortune behind for a peaceful, spiritually enriched existence has fascinated people across the country.

Abhay Singh's academic life was a chain of praiseworthy victories, which testified to his mental intelligence. According to ET reports, his class 10th and 12th mark-sheets indicate the strength of his intellectual capability. Abhay scored 93% in the 10th board examinations and 92.4% in the 12th standard exams. These were the beginning of his work ethic and mental power and set him apart from his contemporaries.

Abhay's good academic life earned him admission into India's top institution, IIT Bombay. His entry test score, an All India Rank (AIR) 731 in the 2008 IIT-JEE exam, was the best in the country. With his good academic life and admission to IIT Bombay, Abhay was ready to enjoy a illustrious career in aerospace engineering, a course of study that was among the most sought-after.

Though academically successful, the professional life of Abhay Singh took a surprising turn. As per ET reports, after graduating with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Aerospace Engineering degree from IIT Bombay in 2012, rather than career growth awaiting him in the future, he gave up all such opportunities. Instead of taking the usual path as expected for an engineer, Abhay decided to give up the field of worldly possessions to take the path of spiritual discovery and self-discovery.

Despite excelling in his academic pursuits and being poised for a promising career in aerospace engineering, Abhay chose an unconventional route. He turned his back on lucrative job offers and the traditional markers of success, opting instead for a life dedicated to spiritual growth. This dramatic shift was motivated by his desire to seek deeper meaning and purpose beyond the material world. Abhay immersed himself in studying ancient scriptures, practicing meditation, and exploring various spiritual disciplines.

This change left everyone stunned, with Abhay having been one of the star students who excelled in academic results and landed a very bright job offer. But he claimed he made this decision due to an insatiable desire for inner peace and self-discovery.