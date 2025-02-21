This is not the first time IIT Baba has made bold claims about cricket.

Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has stirred controversy with his latest prediction regarding the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a video shared on X, IIT Baba confidently claimed, "Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi" (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win). He further challenged Indian players, including Virat Kohli, stating that no matter how much effort they put in, the result was already determined.

He added, "Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho?" (Now, if I have said they will not win, then they will not win. Now, is God bigger or you?).

Watch

Despite his rising popularity, he was expelled from the Juna Akhara due to alleged misconduct and was later spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

This is not the first time IIT Baba has made bold claims about cricket. He previously asserted that he played a role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. According to him, he influenced Hardik Pandya’s bowling through "signals" transmitted via devices, towers, and cameras, hinting at some form of "coding."

Who is IIT Baba?

Abhey Singh, also known as IIT Baba, is reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate with a degree in aerospace engineering. He allegedly left a lucrative job in Canada to embrace the path of renunciation, which catapulted him to viral fame on social media.

Also read: Rapido driver helps woman deliver baby in cab, netizens say, 'he deserves to be....'