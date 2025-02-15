Abhay Singh, the enigmatic IITian Baba’s remarkable journey from science to spirituality has mesmerized the masses at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. This former aerospace engineering student from the prestigious IIT Bombay has embraced a saffron robe, abandoning a promising career in science to embark on a path of spiritual exploration.

Abhay graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Aerospace Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, as part of the 2008-2012 batch. Although there is no confirmation about his JEE rank, reports suggest he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 731 in 2008. It's no surprise that he chose IIT Bombay, a preferred institution among top JEE performers.

Now, IITian Baba's academic excellence has been put on display, as his 10th and 12th standard mark sheets have surfaced online. The documents reveal that he was an exceptional student, scoring an impressive 93% in his 10th standard exams and 92.4% in his 12th standard exams.

Earlier, he shared a glimpse into his past, revealing that he spent three years in Canada, where he enjoyed a hefty salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum. But in a surprising turn of events, he chose to relinquish his high-paying job to embark on a spiritual journey, seeking a deeper purpose in life.

He also revealed that he pursued a Master's in Design (MDes) and even worked as a photographer before his life took a profound spiritual turn. He attributed this shift to his introspective quest for meaning and truth, which led him to explore the works of Socrates, Plato, and post-modernism.

Abhay's transformation has left his childhood friends and classmates stunned. In a recent interview, his classmate Gaurav Goyal shared his surprise, saying that the once-academic achiever, who topped their class and attended IIT, has now chosen a path of renunciation, a decision Goyal finds puzzling at Singh's age.