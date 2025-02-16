India's Got Latent Show is currently under fire for obscene comments made by famous podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during a show.

Maha Kumbh fame IIT Baba Abhay Singh has been active on social media since his story went viral. He often comes live on social media platforms to talk to people and answer their questions. During one of his lives recently, someone asked him to comment on India's Got Latent controversy. However, IITian Baba said that he has no knowledge about the controversy. "Yaar, I am not watching all this. I am busy with my work all day. I am so busy that I am not even able to watch the videos made on me," he said. He added that he is concerned with his karma. Check out the video here:

India's Got Latent show is currently under fire for obscene comments made by famous podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during a show. A case has been registered against the show's host Samay Raina and Ranveer, popularly known as Beer-Biceps. Ranveer made an obscene comment on this show which angered people, who demanded action against him. Although Ranveer has apologised, the matter has not calmed down yet. People are still demanding strict action against the show and the host. The police are investigating this controversy. Moreover, the makers of the show have clarified that their purpose was only entertainment, not to hurt anyone's feelings.

