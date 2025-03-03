The police is investigating the matter after registering a case against Abhay Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Amid reports of his arrest, Maha Kumbh fame Abhay Singh, alias IIT Baba clarified that it was fake news. He was briefly detained by police in Jaipur after he was found in possession of ganja (marijuana) in small quantity. He was released on bail after presenting a surety on the spot. The police is investigating the matter after registering a case against Abhay Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Later, the IIT Baba was seen celebrating his birthday with followers in Jaipur.

Commenting on the news on his detention, he said, "There are three-four fake news: one is of suicide, second is of my detention. The only truth in it is that bail was granted then and there... since the case (possession of substance was small)..."

What police said

SHO Shiprapath PS, Rajendra Godara said that due to the small quantity of ganja, the police interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation, the SHO said.

"We received this information that he (Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide. When we reached there, he said that I consume 'ganja', I still have it in my possession, and I might have said something when I was unconscious. Possession of 'ganja' is a crime under the NDPS Act. So, we arrested him... Due to the small quantity, we have interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. His followers informed the police that he was going to commit suicide as he had posted something on social media pages... If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation."

VIDEO | "There are three-four fake news: one is of suicide, second is of my detention. The only truth in it is that bail was granted then and there... since the case (possession of substance was small)..." says Abhay Singh, alias 'IIT Baba'. pic.twitter.com/jTlNYTjOeu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2025

