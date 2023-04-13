Magnificent viral video of Mount Kailash wows internet, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Nature can show off its mesmerizing beauty in a variety of ways, and this old clip that is causing a sensation online wonderfully depicts that. Well, an incredible video of Mount Kailash has left people amazed and will make your jaw drop too. The short yet fascinating is shared on Twitter by user named Anu Satheesh and it has so far amassed a whopping 25,000 views.

Kailash Parvat, Centre of the Universe



Did anyone see Ganesha ? pic.twitter.com/JjJ0dWZ0Wq — Anu Satheesh(@AnuSatheesh5) April 12, 2023

In the short clip, an absolutely breathtaking view of Mount Kailash can be seen. The gushing snow with the backdrop of rocks and the clouds will seriously make you watch the clip on a loop, just like us.

Unknown facts about Mount Kailash

Mount Kailash—the Stairway to Heaven—is the most intriguing mountain range in the Himalayas, so we thought we'd share some facts about it that you might not know. Mount Kailash, in fact, is 22,000 feet above the Tibetan Plateau, which is widely regarded impassable. Mount Kailash is the physical manifestation of Mount Meru for Hindus and Buddhists. Here are five of the most fascinating, little-known facts about Mount Kailash, one of the world's most sacred and mysterious Himalayan peaks.

• At the foot of Mount Kailash, two lovely lakes, Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal, can be found. Mansarovar, at an elevation of 14,950 feet, is regarded the highest freshwater body in the world.

• While Mansarovar has significant spiritual importance, its polar opposite, Rakshas Tal, was created by the demon King Ravana's extreme austerities to serve Lord Shiva. Because of its close affiliation with a demoniac entity, the Rakshas Tal Lake contains saline water and is devoid of aquatic plant life and marine life.

• Mount Kailash is thought to represent the Axis Mundi, also known as the cosmic axis, world axis, world pillar, global center, and world tree. It is the point at which heaven and earth collide. Google Maps attests to the veracity of this claim.

• Whether it is windy or not, the water of the holy Lake Mansarovar remains calm. Rakshas Tal, its next-door neighbor, is also somewhat tumultuous.

• Don't be surprised if your nails or hair grow a few millimetres following your Mount Meru visit. Tourists and pilgrims have learned that the air of this old peak hastens the ageing process!