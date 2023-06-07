'Magical moment in New York': Dance group's stunning recreation of 'Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: One of the timeless gems in Bollywood cinema, 'Mughal-E-Azam,' continues to hold a special place as one of the legendary films in the industry. Directed by K Asif and featuring the late Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, the movie exemplified the grandeur and aesthetics of Indian cinema during the 1960s.

Recently, a video capturing a recreation of the evergreen track from the film, 'Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya,' has been circulating on various social media platforms. In this video, beautiful dancers performed to the iconic song right in the heart of New York's Times Square, USA.

The recreation of such a classic and beloved song in a modern setting like Times Square adds a unique twist and fusion of cultures. The juxtaposition of traditional Bollywood music with the vibrant atmosphere of one of the world's busiest locations creates an intriguing and visually stunning experience.

The video's circulation on social media platforms further amplifies its reach, allowing people from around the globe to witness the fusion of Bollywood's charm and the urban backdrop of Times Square. It showcases how Bollywood cinema continues to transcend boundaries and captivate audiences across different cultures and locations.

The recreation of iconic Bollywood songs not only pays homage to the rich history of Indian cinema but also serves as a means to celebrate its enduring legacy. It allows newer generations to connect with the classics and fosters a sense of nostalgia among those familiar with the original film.

The captivating video of dancers recreating the iconic song 'Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' from 'Mughal-E-Azam' in New York's Times Square has resonated with viewers, accumulating over 337,000 views and eliciting heartwarming reactions.

Viewers have expressed their appreciation for the performance, acknowledging its beauty and the joy it brings. One user expressed gratitude, saying, "Beautiful. Thanks for sharing," indicating their admiration for the dancers' talent and the visual spectacle created by the recreation.

Another user praised the performance, describing it as "spectacular" and acknowledging the commendable efforts of the dancers.