Magh Bihu 2026: Know date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, significance of Assam’s Bhogali Bihu festival

Magh Bihu 2026 will be celebrated on January 15. Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, puja vidhi and significance of Assam’s Bhogali Bihu harvest festival.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is one of Assam’s most important and joyful festivals. Celebrated in January, it marks the end of the harvest season and honours nature’s abundance.

Magh Bihu 2026 date and auspicious timings

Magh Bihu is observed in the Assamese month of Magh and usually falls in mid-January. The festival coincides with Makar Sankranti and signifies the Sun’s movement into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, also known as Uttarayan.

In 2026, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on Thursday, January 15. The Sankranti moment, which marks the exact solar transition, will occur on January 14 at 3:13 pm, as per Drik Panchang. The eve of Magh Bihu, known as Uruka, is celebrated on January 14 with community feasts and festivities.

History and significance of Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu has strong agricultural and cultural roots. It celebrates the completion of harvesting and gives farmers a well-earned break after months of hard work. Historical accounts suggest that similar fire rituals were practised thousands of years ago to pray for the fertility of the land and prosperity.

The festival is closely associated with Agni, the fire god, symbolising purification, warmth, and renewal. The word “Bhogali” comes from “Bhog,” meaning enjoyment and feasting, highlighting the abundance of food and shared happiness. Over time, Magh Bihu has become a symbol of unity, gratitude, and community bonding across Assam.

Magh Bihu Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The celebrations begin on Uruka, when people build temporary huts called bhelaghar using bamboo and leaves. Families and friends gather here to cook and enjoy a grand feast known as bhog. Traditional dishes include til pitha, sunga pitha, ghila pitha, and coconut-based sweets.

On the morning of Magh Bihu, people wake up early, take a ritual bath, and light a large bonfire called meji. Prayers are offered for prosperity and good health, after which the bhelaghars are ceremonially burned. The ashes are often scattered in fields as a sign of renewal and fertility.