Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

'Maggi ki rooh nikl gyi': Netizens left disgusted as street vendor adds Rooh Afza in Maggi - Watch VIRAL video

Maggi is one of the most popular comfort food. Whether it is for a time-saving meal or students' go-to food during exams and in hostels, Maggi is the ultimate food that everyone turns to. Over the years, a lot of people have experimented with Maggi by adding vegetables, extra spices, cheese, among other things, however, a bizarre video is currently going viral on social media which shows a vendor adding Rooh Afza to Maggi. 

The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Arjun Chauhan. In the video, the vendor added Rooh Afza to the dish after which the blogger tasted it. The video was captioned saying, "Ever Tried RoohAfza Maggie? Hum ni bta rhe. Keep Following: @oye.foodieee."

A post shared by (@oye.foodieee)

So far, the video has more than 1,39,000 likes on it. Netizens have also dropped comments on the video, clearly disgusted with the bizarre food combination. 

One user wrote, "Band karo bhai, Mai aaj jorke darkast karta hu, Band karo (Stop it! I request, please stop it)," while another said, "I thought chocolate Maggi was the worst we can go. Why can’t this year at least end in peace." 

A third user also commented saying, "Khane ke naam pe aajkl kuch bhi hagg rhe hai yaar log (People do anything in the name of food these days)," while another said, "Maggie ki Rooh nikal gayi."

