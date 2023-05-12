Maggi dosa is here to give netizens another nightmare, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a fascinating world; from hilarious videos to important writings, you may lose track of time in front of a screen without even realising it. From travel to entertainment to art to food, you can Google it and discover hundreds of thousands of videos. We frequently come across videos that capture our attention and we can't stop watching them in loop.

Similarly, we recently.ly came on a video on Instagram that was, to put it mildly, weird. Dosa is a South Indian delicacy that we all enjoy, right? The thin crispy crepe holds a special place in our hearts, and we've seen a number of dosa recipes, including lauki dosa, palak dosa, Chinese-style dosa, ragi dosa and even chocolate dosa. But, what caught our eyeballs most recently was a maggi dosa! Yes, you read that right!

The preparation of this Maggi dosa can be seen in a video shared by content creator on Instagram by user @thekurtaguy and initially shared by user Tanvi Gor. Gor can be seen in the video breaking Maggi noodles in a blender and making a powder out of them. She then adds some rava and water to produce a paste. When the mixture is finished, she pours it onto a hot tawa and makes a dosa out of it. She adds Maggi masala and coriander leaves to the dosa filling. She then places it on a plate.

The Instagram reel has received over 42,000 likes and several comments. While some people like the dosa, others don't and have condemned its invention. A reader stated, "Dislike option hona hi chahiye (there should be a dislike button)". Another said, "Dek ke hi mann na ho khaane ka (Just looking at it makes me want to eat)."