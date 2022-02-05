Madrid woman says 'how did I miss out on this' after eating Indian food for first time - WATCH viral video

A woman from Madrid in Spain is going viral for her video where she can be seen tasting Indian food for the very first time. Her reaction to the food is surely winning the internet. The woman, identified as Fatima De Tetuan, tasted chicken tikka masala with naan for the first time in a restaurant named Udaipur in Spain's capital Madrid.

The 20-year-old could be seen sitting in an Indian restaurant with Nora Fatehi's popular song 'Dilbaro' playing in the background. As soon as Fatima tasted the chicken full of Indian spices, she was shocked to taste the flavours and could be heard saying, "wow" and "This is amazing. How did I miss out my whole life on this food."

Watch the video here.

She also tasted a piece of chicken without the naan and couldn't help but stare at the camera with wide eyes. "This is the best thing I have ever eaten in my whole life," Fatima said.

Fatima captioned the post saying, "I can’t believe I haven’t tried any foods in my 20 years of life? My ADHD unlocked a new hobby: trying different traditional dishes."

So far, the video has more than 92,800 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video. One user wrote, "You just realized what it feels like to truly live," while another commented, "First time? Bruhh Indian food is my go to."

A third user also fave Fatima a recommendation and said, "Next time you visit this place make sure you try butter chicken."