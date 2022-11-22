Madhya Pradesh: Teenager suffering from rare 'werewolf syndrome' speaks up on getting bullied at school | Photo: Twitter/@zakkumec

A teenage boy with the rare medical condition known as "werewolf syndrome" has spoken about his experiences with peer bullying. The 17-year-old who was born with the peculiar skin condition has made headlines, and now his picture has reappeared on social media. Lalit has spoken out about his experience and the treatment he used to receive from his schoolmates.

When doctors noticed that he had abnormal hair growing on every part of his body at the age of six, they diagnosed him with hypertrichosis. Since the Middle Ages, only 50 people are thought to have ever had the disease because it is so uncommon.

Teenage boy from Madhya Pradesh revealed that his classmates teased and called him "monkey boy" because of this condition. He added that his schoolmates are afraid he'll bite them. Children would hurl stones at him as a child, yell "monkey monkey" in his face, or assert that he was a ghost or other legendary creature, said Lalit. Lalit hails from a typical household with a farmer for a father. He is currently a 12th grader and assists his father in the fields with farming work.

"I have had this hair my whole life, my parents say the doctor shaved me at birth but I didn't really notice anything was different about me until I was around six or seven years old,” Patidar said, Daily Star reported. "That's when I first took notice that the hair was growing all over my body like no one else I knew," he further added.

The teenager and his family initially found it difficult to accept his illness since there is no known cure. Despite the difficulties, Lalit now enjoys his life and hopes to support his family by becoming a YouTuber in the future. "I slowly realised that I have hair all over my body and I am different from common humans in a good way, I am unique. Slowly everyone in my family started feeling normal about it and my friends also encouraged me a lot," Lalit said.

