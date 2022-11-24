Madhya Pradesh man celebrates daughter's birth by giving away 4,000 gol gappas for free | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A touching incident came into light, where a ‘golgappa’ seller gave away 4,000 gol-gappas for free. The incident happened at Sanjit Chandravanshi's home in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Every day, Sanjit sets up shop selling gol-gappas close to Pola Ground.

Sanjit, a local of Narsla village, was delighted upon the birth of his daughter. He gave away 4000 free golgappas to those in line standing in front of his stall in remembrance of the baby girl's birth. Sanjit has two brothers, both of whom are male without daughters. As a result, when his wife gave birth, he was overjoyed to welcome the child into the world, according to India Today.

Sanjit Chandravanshi described that despite having three brothers, no girl child has lived in a household for the past ten years. For him and his family, having a daughter was like a spark of sunshine, so there was reason to celebrate. In today's society, daughters are seen as a burden, according to Aarti Sahu, a student who came to sample the golgappas.

