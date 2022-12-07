Madhya Pradesh: Bride files police complaint after beautician spoils her makeup, details inside

Screengrab

New Delhi: A strange case came to light from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a beautician faced trouble after doing the bride's make-up incorrectly. The bride's relatives claim that when they complained to the beauty parlor owner, they were threatened. They then filed a lawsuit against the beauty parlor owner.

In this case, the Kotwali police have registered a case against the beauty parlor operator. Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Gupta told that there was a marriage of a girl here on 3 Decembe and the bride's family contacted Monica Pathak, the director of Monica Makeup Studio, for the makeup of the bride.

Monica herself spoke about the bride's makeup costing three and a half thousand rupees. She was not present when the bride was taken to the parlor on December 3. Her parlor staff did the bride's makeup and spoiled her. The bride objected by calling Monica, and abused her and used casteist slurs in response.

When the Sen Welfare Association's office bearers learned of this, they became enraged as well. Along with the bride, the office bearers and members of the association went to Kotwali police station on Tuesday and filed a case against Monika Pathak. As a result, the police have opened an investigation into Monica.

Station in charge Anil Gupta stated that the bride's and Sen community's complaint is being taken seriously. Monica Pathak will be questioned in this matter.