A momo vendor was rushed to hospital after he suffered an attack with super glue by unidentified miscreants at his stall in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The shocking incident led the man’s eyes and lips to seal and burn following which he underwent treatment in the burn ward. Police initiated the probe after the victim’s wife filed the complaint.

According to the Free Press Journal report, the victim, identified as Sohail Shah, was working at his stall, and that’s when two men with their faces covered approached him on a bike. They threw a bottle of ‘Fevikwik’ glue at his face and rushed out of the scene. Immediately after, Sohail’s eyes and lips stuck together, leading to burns.

The victim’s wife, Shabnam, shouted and contacted the nearby people for help. The bystanders immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the spot. The incident took place around 8 pm in Shivani Nagar, Old Cantonment. The victim was then taken to the hospital. According to police, the substance thrown on Sohail's face was a powerful adhesive used for bonding tiles of wood.

Following the incident, Sohail was taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. For the unversed, superglue can burn a person's skin as its adhesive chemical cyanoacrylate causes an exothermic reaction when it comes into contact with cotton or other materials. Sohail hails from Gohad in Bhind district, he recently moved to Gwalior for work. He runs a momo stall with his wife, according to reports.



Local police registered an FIR on Shabnam’s complaint. They have launched an investigation to identify the culprits. The authorities have begun scanning through CCTV footage in the area to collect leads. An image of the victim has been doing rounds where he can be seen lying with his eyes and lips shut with a whitish substance after the glue attack.