Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior school girls’ fight goes viral

A video of a group of girls attacking each other in Gwalior has emerged on social media and is going viral as they are in their school uniform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior school girls’ fight goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: A shocking video of a group of girls attacking each other in Gwalior has emerged on social media and is going viral as they are in their school uniform. The clash turned dangerously violent before onlookers rushed to stop the fight.

In the video, three girls can be seen fighting with each other. One girl is dressed in school uniform while others are wearing normal clothes. The girls can be seen slapping each other and pulling each other's hair. One girl can be seen kicking the other. Some onlookers were also present at the spot. However, the reason for the fight is also officially not known. As evidenced by the viral videos, shouts and shrieks could be heard throughout the fight. Some attempted to distract them from the fighting.

