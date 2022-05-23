Watch: Devotees left stranded midair on MP's Maihar temple ropeway due to bad weather

Screengrab from the video

Several devotees were stranded midair in a ropeway in Madhya Pradesh's Satna city due to strong winds and rain on Monday.

The devotees were visiting the Maa Sharda Devi Temple on Maihar hill when the cable cars stopped functioning and started swinging amid rough weather. No accident took place due to the storm and the devotees escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the ropeway management continued the service despite a warning by the weather department to close it due to the possibility of strong winds.

Watch the video here:

READ | Viral video: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger as he teases it through cage

In April this year, a similar incident happened in Jharkhand’ Deoghar district when three people lost their lives when the cable cars carrying a number of passengers collided midair following a ropeway malfunction. At least 12 people sustained injuries during the incident.

Following the Deoghar ropeway mishap, the Centre had asked all states for a safety audit of all ropeway projects to ensure safety and maintenance as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the necessary guidance may be taken from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), news agency IANS had reported.

READ | Man with incredible sketching skills draws 5 portraits simultaneously, netizens left amazed