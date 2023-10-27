Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeViral

Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh constable revives a snake with CPR after it falls into pesticide-contaminated water, capturing online attention.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An astounding and unconventional rescue operation by Constable Atul Sharma in Madhya Pradesh has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. In a remarkable display of bravery, Sharma administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a snake that had lost consciousness after being exposed to pesticide-laden water. The video of this extraordinary act has left the online community in awe.

The viral video originates from Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, where a non-poisonous snake found itself trapped within a residential pipeline. Residents, faced with a unique predicament, resorted to pouring pesticide-infused water down the pipe, rendering the snake motionless. Realizing the gravity of the situation, they reached out to local law enforcement for assistance.

Constable Atul Sharma, who proudly identifies as a "self-taught snake rescuer," arrived at the scene. With remarkable composure, Sharma located the distressed snake within the pipe, closely monitoring its breathing in front of an audience full of anticipation.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Sharma initiated mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, occasionally sprinkling clean water on the snake's pesticide-soaked body. After several attempts, the snake displayed signs of life, leading to cheers of astonishment from the onlookers.

Sharma's snake-rescue experience spans over 15 years, during which he claims to have saved the lives of approximately 500 snakes, as reported by NDTV. When asked about his unusual skill set, the constable credits his knowledge to the Discovery Channel. He also acknowledged the error that led to the snake's predicament and instructed his colleagues to follow a different method to prevent harm to other animals in similar situations.

However, even amid widespread praise, questions have emerged regarding the effectiveness of this "kiss of life." A local veterinarian consulted by NDTV has cast doubts on whether CPR can indeed rejuvenate a snake, suggesting that the reptile might have awoken from its stupor naturally.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE