Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

An astounding and unconventional rescue operation by Constable Atul Sharma in Madhya Pradesh has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. In a remarkable display of bravery, Sharma administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a snake that had lost consciousness after being exposed to pesticide-laden water. The video of this extraordinary act has left the online community in awe.

The viral video originates from Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, where a non-poisonous snake found itself trapped within a residential pipeline. Residents, faced with a unique predicament, resorted to pouring pesticide-infused water down the pipe, rendering the snake motionless. Realizing the gravity of the situation, they reached out to local law enforcement for assistance.

Constable Atul Sharma, who proudly identifies as a "self-taught snake rescuer," arrived at the scene. With remarkable composure, Sharma located the distressed snake within the pipe, closely monitoring its breathing in front of an audience full of anticipation.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Sharma initiated mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, occasionally sprinkling clean water on the snake's pesticide-soaked body. After several attempts, the snake displayed signs of life, leading to cheers of astonishment from the onlookers.

Sharma's snake-rescue experience spans over 15 years, during which he claims to have saved the lives of approximately 500 snakes, as reported by NDTV. When asked about his unusual skill set, the constable credits his knowledge to the Discovery Channel. He also acknowledged the error that led to the snake's predicament and instructed his colleagues to follow a different method to prevent harm to other animals in similar situations.

However, even amid widespread praise, questions have emerged regarding the effectiveness of this "kiss of life." A local veterinarian consulted by NDTV has cast doubts on whether CPR can indeed rejuvenate a snake, suggesting that the reptile might have awoken from its stupor naturally.