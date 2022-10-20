Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Bus conductor was abused and fired, this is how he took revenge from employer

After being fired, a conductor who was seeking revenge allegedly changed the scrolling text on a bus' LED display board to land final blow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bus conductor was abused and fired, this is how he took revenge from employer
Photo: Instagram/@Roshan_Abbas_

Salman Khan, a bus conductor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, reportedly got revenge after being sacked and treated poorly by his employer. After being fired, a conductor who was seeking revenge allegedly changed the scrolling text on a bus' LED display board to land final blow.

According to reports, the text on the bus's LED display, which shows the route and arrival times, was altered to include a abusive phrase followed by the last name of the bus owner. The video of the bus surfaced on social media and quickly became viral. One Twitter user named “Roshan Abbas” shared the video on his account along with the caption with explained the whole incident.

The user wrote, “From Indore, a Bus conductor was laid off after being abused by some Sukheja Bus Services. The conductor decided to land one final blow by changing the display's password a new display costs 55000 and a two day journey to Bombay. Revenge served cold.”

The incident happened at Madhya Pradesh's Satna bus terminal. Sukheja, bus owner, filed a complaint against conductor after learning that the he had allegedly changed the board to read "M******** Sukheja." On Twitter, though, the viral video earned over 15,000 likes and more than 7 lakh views.

