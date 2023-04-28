Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Birth of lion-like calf shocks internet, see viral pic here!

This amazing incident has produced a wave of zeal in the town, with many viewing it as a natural miracle. The sensation extended throughout the area.

Updated: Apr 28, 2023

New Delhi: The social media cannot keep calm after viewing pictures and videos of a lion-like calf. Yes, you heard it right! The incident occurred in Gorkha village, Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, in Tehsil Begumganj. This amazing incident has produced a wave of zeal in the town, with many viewing it as a natural miracle. The sensation extended throughout the area.

The veterinary department has used a different approach and determined that it is a uterine defect. Although the calf was initially healthy, it tragically died thirty minutes after birth. People came from all over Gorkha village to see the lion-shaped dead calf.

Earlier, a video of a newborn goat has gone viral, with netizens wondering why the young goat resembles a human. The footage was shot in Madhya Pradesh, where a goat gave birth to an unusual-looking goat. The mother goat belongs to a rearer from Semal Khedi hamlet in Sironj tehsil, Vidisha. In the video, the baby goat looks to have a human-like face, with its two eyes protruding and closer together, surrounded by thick white fur.The village is also concerned about the goat's head form, which resembles a bulge.

The illness is distinguished by abnormal swelling in an animal's head, which is referred to in medical literature as "hydrocephalus." The illness manifests itself in animals at birth when the mother is deficient in vitamin A or has been given improper medicine during pregnancy. The protrusion is simply an accumulation of fluid in the animal's brain.

 

 

 

 

 

