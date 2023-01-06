Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old hotel owner dies while working out in gym, video surfaces

Madhya Pradesh: A video of the incident shows the man collapsing suddenly while taking off his jacket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old hotel owner dies while working out in gym, video surfaces
Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old hotel owner dies while working out in gym, video surfaces (Photo: Screengrab)

Indore viral video: A 55-year-old restaurateur collapsed and died while working out in a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday. 

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras inside the gym and its video has gone viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business.

A footage of the incident shows Raghuvanshi collapsing suddenly while taking off his jacket and walking inside the health club. He was also seen trying to hold on to an equipment for support.

Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the sources said. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi's death at the fitness facility, but said his family has not made any formal communication to the police.

READ | Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group

"Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym said. The deceased's family friend and a member of the city's Mayor's Council (MIC), Rajendra Rathore, said the former had developed a heart problem around 15 years ago and a stent was inserted into one of his arteries at a hospital in Delhi.

Neeraj Yagnik, another friend of Raghuvanshi and a fitness expert, said, "Raghuvanshi was fit and very conscious about his health. Like my other elderly acquaintances, I had advised him to focus on doing exercises with light weights rather than lifting heavy weights during his workouts."

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.