Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old hotel owner dies while working out in gym, video surfaces (Photo: Screengrab)

Indore viral video: A 55-year-old restaurateur collapsed and died while working out in a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday.

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras inside the gym and its video has gone viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business.

A footage of the incident shows Raghuvanshi collapsing suddenly while taking off his jacket and walking inside the health club. He was also seen trying to hold on to an equipment for support.

Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the sources said. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi's death at the fitness facility, but said his family has not made any formal communication to the police.

"Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym said. The deceased's family friend and a member of the city's Mayor's Council (MIC), Rajendra Rathore, said the former had developed a heart problem around 15 years ago and a stent was inserted into one of his arteries at a hospital in Delhi.

Neeraj Yagnik, another friend of Raghuvanshi and a fitness expert, said, "Raghuvanshi was fit and very conscious about his health. Like my other elderly acquaintances, I had advised him to focus on doing exercises with light weights rather than lifting heavy weights during his workouts."

(With inputs from PTI)