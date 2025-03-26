Heavy was seen outside a liquor shop in Noida amid 'buy one, get one free' offer. After a video of the incident went viral, social media was flooded with hilarious memes.

A liquor store in Noida's Sector 18 triggered a frenzy when it launched a sale offering a "buy one, get one free" deal. The excitement quickly escalated, with a video from the store circulating widely on social media, showcasing a chaotic rush to purchase the limited supply.

The rush was driven by a promotional offer aimed at clearing out their inventory before the end of March. In the 19-second video, a long line of customers can be seen outside the store, many carrying bottles and crates of liquor, with some even balancing boxes on their heads.

Customers were seen handing cash to purchase bottles, while others tried to buy entire crates. The Excise Department has since ordered an inquiry into the incident.

In the background of the video, voices can be heard urging, "Corona lockdown is being imposed from tomorrow, buy today, and take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free offer." This promotion was part of efforts to clear stock before the 31st of March deadline.

The District Excise Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Subodh Kumar Srivastava, confirmed that the incident involving the crowd at the Sector 18 liquor shop is under investigation. The Excise Inspector has been instructed to look into the matter, and Srivastava stressed that the department had not issued any guidelines or instructions regarding this promotion. He explained that the offer was initiated by the contractors as a strategy to clear remaining stock before the March 31 deadline. After that date, any unsold liquor will be confiscated by the department.

Soon after the video was shared online, it quickly went viral sparking hilarious memes online. Let's have a look

Meanwhile, The announcement of the New Excise Policy in Uttar Pradesh last Friday brought excitement to liquor enthusiasts. The policy included a half-price sale of foreign liquor to clear out old stock, leading to a surge in crowds at liquor shops. People eagerly took advantage of the offer, with some even purchasing entire crates of liquor for home consumption. The new policy will see liquor shops allotted through an e-lottery begin operations from April 1.