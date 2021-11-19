Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy shares video with Akshay Kumar - Watch viral video here

The 'viral meme' Pakistani fan was present at the Dubai stadium to witness his country's historic win against India in a World Cup match.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Remember the Pakistani cricket team fan, who is now popular as the 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy?

Momin Saqib, the Pakistani fan who rants after Team India defeated Pakistan in 2019, is all over the Internet now after the latter won the T20 World Cup match against India in Dubai.

The 'viral meme' Pakistani fan was present at the Dubai stadium to witness his country's historic win against India in a World Cup match. He was over the moon and couldn't control his emotions this time as well.

Now, a video has gone viral, where Momin Saqib is seen with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the stadium on that day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saqib is heard saying, “Mujhe Kuch samaj nai arahi!! Main khushi se pagal ho jao ga (I can’t understand anything! I will go mad because of this happiness)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, Monin said, "Pakistan crowd's noise will be echoed in the Dubai stadium for 200 years from now, it's that historic a win." He also mentioned that this 10-wicket victory is a tribute to the love of the whole of Pakistan and it's not just win but it was cruelty.

