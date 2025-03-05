In the video shared by BCCI from the Indian dressing room, it can be seen that Kohli was jovial while Rohit was sitting nervous moments before the winning the semi-final match.

A light-hearted exchange between India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli has captured the attention of fans on social media. Kohli, despite not being on the field to finish the match, shared the tension with his teammates as India chased down the target. He stood alongside the rest of the players, while a visibly nervous Rohit Sharma sat in the corner. The tension dissipated as KL Rahul hit a six to secure India's four-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinal.

Despite the minimal target and ample deliveries remaining, the tension surrounding the chase was palpable, evident not only among fans but also within the Indian dressing room. A video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captured the palpable anxiety within the team during this crucial phase of the match.

In the video shared by BCCI from the Indian dressing room, it can be seen that Kohli was jovial while Rohit was sitting nervous moments before the winning the semi-final match. The tension was heightened as Hardik Pandya departed with India needing just six runs to win. As Ravindra Jadeja prepared to walk out to bat, Kohli can be seen telling Rohit, "Maarne to chhakka hi ja raha hai woh" (he is going in intending to hit a six)." The video was realsed by BCCI after the match.

However, KL Rahul hit the wiinning six and secured the victory for India. With one over remaining, he faced Glenn Maxwell and hit a six over long-on to clinch the win.

The Indian players erupted in celebration in the dressing room. Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya embraced each other. Rohit Sharma, finally relieved, was also hugged by Kohli, who was later awarded the Player of the Match for his performance.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments. Kohli has now recorded 24 fifty-plus scores in 53 innings, compared to Tendulkar's 23 in 58 innings.

Kohli also became the first player to reach 1,000 runs in knockout matches across all ICC competitions, including the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship, and Champions Trophy.