MA English graduate leaves British Council job to become chaiwali, know story behind her tea stall

Delhi Cantt tea stall opened by MA English graduate (Photo - LinkedIn)

A well-educated and qualified woman in New Delhi set the precedent that no job in the country is big or small and that having your business and venture can at times be more fulfilling than working for someone else’s company.

Startup companies have gathered a lot of wind in India, with people young and old quitting their jobs and ideating their own businesses. Now, a woman’s inspirational story from a MA graduate to a chaiwali has gone viral on social media.

Recently, a user on LinkedIn shared the story of a woman who held a Master’s degree in English and had a stable job but left it all behind for pursuing her lifelong dream – of opening a tea stall in the country’s capital city, New Delhi.

Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna shared the inspirational story of Sharmistha Ghosh on his LinkedIn profile, with the caption, “No job is small or big, but one must always dream big.” Ghosh holds a MA degree in English literature but has always had a flare for entrepreneurship.

In an effort to pursue her dreams, Sharmistha quit her stable and well-paying job at the British Council, just to open a tea stall in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar.

Sharing a photo of the inspirational woman on social media, Brigadier Khanna wrote, “I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over.”

She mentioned her name to be Sharmistha Ghosh, a postgraduate in English literature and has worked in British Council Library too until she quit to pursue her dream, he further added. He also said that Ghosh has a friend who works with Lufthansa, and is also a partner in the small Chai business.

He also revealed that Ghosh, through her new business venture, is now providing extra wages to her house help, as she comes in and helps her in the evening. The brigadier said, “They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back.”

He wrote on LinkedIn, “One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run.”

